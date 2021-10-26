The contract for long-awaited construction of a 12-foot shared-use path on Winters Chapel Road is expected to go before the Dunwoody City Council for approval at its next meeting.

The council viewed the roughly $1.6 million contract for the first time at its Oct. 25 meeting. The trail is part of the Peachtree Corners – Dunwoody Winters Chapel Road Area Study, which the council adopted in 2015. The contract is with Wilson Construction and covers Phase 1 of the path, which runs between Dunwoody Club Drive and Charmant Place.

Councilmember Tom Lambert said the reason the project has taken so long to get off the ground was for a number of reasons, including stormwater issues, utility relocation issues, and the necessity to realign an intersection at Dunwoody Club Drive and Winters Chapel Road.

“Not all projects are created equally,” Lambert said. “This was far from straightforward.”

According to city documents, the construction plans for Phase 1 of the project include adding the 12-foot wide concrete path with lighting on the west side of the road. It would also include adding a crosswalk and pedestrian island at Congregation Beth Shalom at 5303 Winters Chapel Road, realigning the end of Dunwoody Club Drive where it intersects Winters Chapel Road, and adding a sidewalk on the south side of Dunwoody Club Drive.

In addition, the project will raise the elevation of the road to address drainage issues and water runoff.

Public Works Director Michael Smith said construction would not start until later in 2022.