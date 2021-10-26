The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Atlanta. One man has died in the incident. One Molena Police Department reserve officer is injured.



A Pike County police officer working an off-duty job in parking enforcement for ATLPlus was shot Monday night in Downtown.

The officer returned fire and killed his assailant, according to a report from the Atlanta Police Department.

According to the report, APD officers were called to the 300 block of Luckie Street around 10 p.m. regarding shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased male in the street and a woman who had been grazed by a bullet.

A short time later, the officer arrived at Grady Hospital with a gunshot wound to his neck. He remains in stable condition.

According the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the officer involved shooting, the wounded victim worked for the City of Molena Police Department as a reserve officer. He was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by a man who brandished a firearm and shot the officer.

A motive for the shooting has not been established.



GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles said in a statement that their office “will conduct an independent investigation and once complete, it will be provided to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.”