The city of Brookhaven has extended its COVID-19 State of Emergency through Nov. 30.

During the Brookhaven City Council’s Oct. 26 meeting, the council unanimously voted to extend the city’s State of Emergency ordinance. According to City Attorney Chris Balch, the order is the same as the city’s previous one.

Councilmember Linley Jones made an amendment to the order before approval, asking to change the phrase that said the number of COVID-19 cases “continues to escalate” to the phrase “continues to circulate.” According to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health, the number of COVID-19 cases has been on a downward trend since Aug. 31.

The ordinance did not reinstate the city’s expired mask mandate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, everyone – even those who are fully vaccinated – should wear masks indoors in public if they are in an area of “substantial or high transmission.” As of Oct. 27, DeKalb County is considered an area of substantial transmission.