Atlanta City Council to consider comprehensive development plan in called meeting

The Atlanta City Council will hold a remote special called meeting Thursday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. to consider adoption of the amended 2021 City of Atlanta Comprehensive Development Plan. Remarks from the public will be accepted between the hours of 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27 by dialing (404) 330-6001. Public comments for the special called meeting should not exceed two minutes. The public can access the live meeting using the conference bridge by dialing (404) 902-5066 and entering ID number 151945. The meeting will be simulcast on the Council’s website , YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter pages, and Channel 26 .

Bottoms makes World Series wager with Houston Mayor

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner participated in a friendly virtual wager on Instagram Live as the World Series kicked off last night between the Braves and Astros. The Braves beat the Astros 6-2, in case you missed it.

Here’s what is on the line: if the Braves are victorious, Bottoms will receive brisket fried rice and pork ribs from Blood Brother’s BBQ, a case of “H-Town Pils” beer from St. Arnold’s Brewery, and Tamales and lemonade from Irma’s Original.

If the Houston Astros win, Mayor Turner will receive a Braves jersey, which he is expected to wear all-day, peach cobbler from Paschal’s restaurant, a case of Mayor Bottoms’ favorite Cherry Coke Zero, beer from Best End Brewing Company, and a hammer from Home Depot in honor of Atlanta’s home run hero Hammering “Hank” Aaron.

You can watch their exchange below.

Airbnb cracking down on Halloween party rentals

Airbnb announced it will enforce its party ban in Atlanta during Halloween by blocking all one- and two-night reservations for entire home listings for guests without a history of positive reviews. Airbnb said it would also restrict local and last-minute bookings by guests without a history of positive reviews. The short-term rental company began cracking down on party houses last summer after a wave of noise complaints, violent incidents and passage of legislation by the Atlanta City Council.