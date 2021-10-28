Actor Matthew McConaughey and chef Rachael Ray are just two of the headliners at the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta’s 30th annual Book Festival.

Actor Matthew McConaughey’s memoir, “Greenlights.”

The festival will take place virtually from Nov. 6-29, according to a press release. McConaughey will kick off the festival on Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. with a discussion about his new memoir, “Greenlights.” Rachael Ray’s event will take place on Nov. 10, and the festival will end with bestselling author Jodi Picoult on Nov. 29.

“If there is any positive take away from the pandemic, it’s that ‘access’ has taken on a new meaning,” said 2021 Festival Co-Chair Deena Profis in the press release. “People can ‘Zoom in’ to experience and interact with their favorite authors from anywhere around the world.”

Those interested in the complete line-up for the festival and purchasing tickets can visit the festival’s website. Below are a few highlights of the upcoming festival.

Rachael Ray will discuss her newest cookbook, “This Must be the Place,” on Nov. 10 at 6 p.m.

Alice Hoffman, author of more than 30 titles including “The Dovekeepers” and “Practical Magic,” will talk about her recent book “The Book of Magic” on Nov. 15 at 8 p.m.

Jodi Picoult will discuss her recently released book called “Wish You Were Here” on Nov. 29 at 8 p.m.