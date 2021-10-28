A real life version of Netflix’s hit show “Squid Game” is coming to Atlanta in January, but without the part where you get shot to death if you lose.

However, there is an air of mystery around the unauthorized event scheduled for Jan. 22-23 at State Farm Arena. For one, there’s no game organizer listed, although its being publicized by Big Fish Events.

Billed as an “immersive experience,” it’s free to play (registration is required at this link) and, just like the show, there’s a “colossal cash prize” for the winner.

Also like the show, teams of 200 people will play children’s games Red Light, Green Light, the Dalgona Candy challenge, Tug Of War, and more.

Forbes magazine reported that the dystopian South Korean series about indebted people playing deadly games for cash has become Netflix’s most-watched show ever with 142 million subscribers watching in the first four week’s of its release on Sept. 17.



Netflix is doing its own pop-up version of “Squid Game,” most recently in Paris, but Forbes said knock-off versions are popping up around the world.

This weekend, Oct. 29-30, Squid Game ATL in Doraville will follow a similar format with players being eliminated by paintball. There’s a cash prize of $5,000 for the winner.

The version coming to Atlanta in January is also being organized in Los Angeles, New York and Chicago.