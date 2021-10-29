A Brookhaven resident has issued a complaint to the city about a neighborhood’s inflatable holiday decorations, prompting a local petition asking the city to consider waiving code regulations for these types of decorations from October to December.

The inflatable decorations are located at the corner of Bailiff Court and Osborne Road, and according to the petition, have been a staple in the city for years. However, after a neighbor complained, local residents learned the decorations were in violation of Brookhaven City Code.

“A new neighbor has complained to the city, and we have now learned that inflatables need to be 10-12 feet from the public right of way,” reads the petition, which had over 1,300 signatures as of Friday morning. “We are requesting a waiver to this code for the holiday months of October-December and hope to collect as many signatures as possible in support of this!”

According to the petition, the inflatable holiday decorations have been a tradition in the area for years.

Reporter Newspapers was not able to identify the name of the resident who complained, nor the owner of the home in question, but a city spokesperson confirmed that someone did issue a complaint about the decorations.

City spokesperson Burke Brennan said in an email that to be in accordance with the city’s code, the inflatables would technically need to be further away from the public right of way than they currently are.

“This is the first time anyone has ever complained about inflatables,” Brennan said. “Since the City’s regulations do not specifically address inflatables, we need to explore amendments to protect these very popular holiday decorations with a balance towards moderation and safety.”

Brennan said the owner of the inflatable holiday decorations has 10 days to move the inflatables, and that standard city procedure gives anyone 10 days to correct a code violation before the city issues a citation. In this case, the last day the owner would have to move the inflatables would be after Halloween.

Brennan said the city hopes to have an amendment for inflatable holiday decorations ready for next year.