Photo courtesy Lori Geary

Political reporter Lori Geary has spent decades in the media industry covering local, state, and national campaigns. She joined WSB-TV in 1997, while anchoring at CNN Headline News. Since then, her work has garnered multiple accolades including two Emmy Awards, two Telly Awards, awards from the League of Women Voters, Common Cause Georgia, and many more.

These days, Lori is the host and executive producer of Fox 5’s Sunday morning Peach State political gabfest “The Georgia Gang,” and is a Panelist for Georgia Public Broadcasting’s “Political Rewind.”

In advance of Tuesday’s elections, we asked Lori for her Top 5 Something, and she gave us a list of her (decidedly apolitical) favorite people, places, and things.

① The Sidelines – I’m a mom to a 13-year girl and a ten-year-old boy who love sports. You’ll find me and my husband on the sidelines all over the Southeast, because my daughter plays travel soccer at SSA, and my son plays football and baseball at NYO. It’s so much fun to cheer them on AND watch them grow when things don’t always go as planned. We’re huge fans of Atlanta United — we’ve had season tickets since the 2017 inaugural year! Love Josef Martinez!



② Sunshine On a Ranney Day – This Roswell-based charity stole my heart nine years ago. I was there in its infancy, and was board chairwoman for seven years, as Holly and Peter Ranney grew the nonprofit to what it is today. The husband-and-wife team continue to change lives as they remodel homes for children with special needs. It’s hard to put into words the feeling you get when these families see their surprise home makeover for the first time, knowing it will lessen their day-to-day struggles.



③ Chastain Park – I’ve lived all over Metro Atlanta – from Cobb County to Midtown to Brookhaven and now Sandy Springs, and this is just the best neighborhood! We love walking around the park and running into neighbors. There’s still a small-town feel here in Chastain Park. We’re looking forward to attending more concerts at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre, and enjoy walking to The Chastain to grab a bite or a drink. You can’t beat the outdoor atmosphere, and while I was a huge fan of the Horseradish Grille, we love the new vibe.



④ Home Grown – If you haven’t been to this gem, you must go! Kevin and Lisa Clark are just amazing people who opened this restaurant on Memorial Dr. more than a decade ago. It’s simple comfort food, and attracts a who’s who of Atlanta. We love to support local businesses run by good people.



⑤ Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School – Choosing a school is one of the most difficult choices a parent can make. It took us a few tries (not gonna lie!), but we finally found the perfect home for both of our kids. I really can’t say enough about HIES — the community, parents, teachers, administrators, academics, sports, etc. It truly has everything we could want in a school, and our kids are thriving there.