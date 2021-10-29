Jovita Moore wearing her blue Atlanta Influences Everything hoodie, made especially for her by the creative consulting agency. (Courtesy AIE)

Award-winning WSB-TV journalist and anchor Jovita Moore, 54, has died of brain cancer.

Moore passed away Thursday night surrounded by family after battling glioblastoma, an incurable form of brain cancer. She underwent surgery in April to remove two brain tumors, but doctors discovered the more aggressive cancer.



She announced her diagnosis to viewers while she was undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

“This journey for me started with an unusual headache so if something’s not right with you, I urge you to please get yourself checked,” Moore told viewers.

Moore earned a bachelor’s degree at Bennington College as well as a master’s degree in broadcast journalism from Columbia University. The New York native began her journalism career as an intern at the New York Times before following her interest in broadcast news.

She joined WSB in 1998 and became lead anchor for the evening news in 2012. Moore won multiple Emmy Awards and was inducted into the prestigious Silver Circle of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Southeast Chapter.

Everyone at the Springs Publishing family sends our condolences to Jovita’s family, friends, and colleagues. We remain forever #JovitaStrong.