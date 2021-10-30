Sandy Springs Police detectives are investigating a shooting that took place just after 2 a.m. on Oct. 30 at the Venetian Bar & Lounge.

The shooting happened after two patrons had a dispute inside the business at 8290 Roswell Road, the Sandy Springs Police Department reported on Facebook. Investigators say the dispute continued outside. At some point during the dispute, the victim was shot multiple times.

The victim is being treated at a local hospital, police said.

Detectives are investigating the case and are interviewing possible witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SSPD Detective Tomlin at ITomlin@SandySpringsGa.Gov.