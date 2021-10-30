Sandy Springs residents can ask questions about the city’s proposed development code changes to support the North End Revitalization Plan during an open house on Nov. 4.

City staff will answer questions from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Lost Corner Preserve at 7300 Brandon Mill Road in Sandy Springs. No formal presentation will be made, but the public will be able to review the redevelopment proposals.

With input from an appointed task force, City Council and its consultants created the North End Revitalization Plan with conceptual master plans of four shopping centers. Market conditions were used to conduct an economic analysis and determine the financial feasibility for each plan. Housing types at a variety of pricing points were considered.

The four shopping center sites used in the study included:

· North River Village Shopping Center, 8765-8897 Roswell Road

· River Springs Shopping Center, (former Loehmann’s Plaza), 8610 Roswell Road

· Northridge Shopping Center, 8331-8371 Roswell Road

· North Springs Shopping Center, (former Big Lots Center), 7300 Roswell Road

To make these proposals possible, the study suggested potential zoning changes that would be necessary for each of the properties.

The study was intended to show a pathway developers might be able to take to redevelop the four properties that would spur best uses of them.

Information about the North End Revitalization Plan can be found on the city’s website.