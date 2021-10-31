Courtesy Tres Atlanta

Trees Atlanta has set an impressive goal of planting 800 trees in two days during this year’s Plantlanta event.

The planting extravaganza is set for Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5-6, at sites across all 12 city council districts in the City of Atlanta. Volunteers are encouraged to register for specific planting locations.

Each Plantlanta project site will be planted with 40 to 150 trees along neighborhood streets and parks. To achieve this ambitious goal, over 500 volunteers will be needed across the city.

Friday, Nov. 5

Peachtree Hills at Peachtree Park Apartments (District 7)

Blair Villa/Poole Creek at Harper Park (District 12)

Saturday, Nov. 6

Chosewood at Chosewood Park (District 1)

Poncey-Highland at Freedom Park/John Lewis Flowering Forest (District 2)

Bankhead at Azalea Gardens (District 3)

Cascade Avenue (Districts 4 & 11)

Kirkwood (District 5)

Morningside at N. Morningside Road (District 6)

Woodfield/Brandon at Atlanta Memorial Park (District 8)

West Highlands at Perry Boulevard (District 9)

Adamsville at Fairburn-Gordon Apartments (District 10)

The neighborhoods chosen for planting are significant due to their position in critical watersheds in Atlanta, especially sites near impaired waterways. Impaired waterways are bodies of water that are too polluted or otherwise degraded to meet standards set by local, state, or federal agencies. An effective mitigator is dense tree canopy.

Trees can slow the impact and volume of runoff caused by heavy rain events. Tree canopy also captures particulate matter, and more water can be absorbed into the ground where trees grow. Thus, more trees means less burden on storm water drains and creeks and more benefits for people who live near them.

Visit treesatlanta.org/plantlanta to volunteer or for more information.