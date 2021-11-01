(Courtesy of Airbnb/Atlanta History Center)

Airbnb is offering people a new experience at the Atlanta History Center in Buckhead.

It’s part of a program Airbnb has launched with Made By Us, a coalition of history and civic organizations. The goal is to spotlight and boost cultural institutions, with 100% of proceeds benefiting the organizations.

But it’s not an overnight stay as you might expect from Airbnb.

At the History Center, people can take a “home tour through the centuries,” featuring three historic homes and gardens on the campus. Find out more here.

Other experiences include the Betsy Ross House in Philadelphia; Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C.; and Genesee County Village & Museum in Rochester, New York.