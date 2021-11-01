Officials recovered the body of a missing Brookhaven hiker on Oct. 30, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Georgia DNR game wardens responded to reports of a missing hiker at Tallulah Gorge State Park on Oct. 29 around 9:30 p.m. Officials located the body of William Lang Pottle, 39, later that night using a drone. Pottle’s body was located at the bottom of the gorge, about 150 feet below the top of Overlook 2.

Because of visibility issues, officials were not able to retrieve the body until Oct. 30. Officials turned the body over to the Rabun County Coroner’s Office.

The incident is still under investigation, according to Georgia DNR spokesperson Mark McKinnon.