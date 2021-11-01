After two years of pandemic closures, the Atlanta 2021 holiday season will see some changes. The iconic Pink Pig has been retired and the Children’s Christmas Parade has morphed into Colony Square’s Season on the Square.

Still other classics are returning, like the ASO holiday concerts and Garden Nights, Holiday Lights at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. Event organizers are committed to safety, so please check the websites for details, updates and safety requirements.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation featuring Chevy Chase Live on Stage

Fox Theatre

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation featuring Chevy Chase Live on Stage.On Sunday, Nov. 28, Chevy Chase (Clark Griswold) will host a Q&A after a screening of the classic holiday film. Tickets range $45-$75.

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical. Atlanta’s Fox Theatre will present 10 performances of the Doctor Seuss classic Tuesday-Sunday, Dec. 7-12. Tickets start at a special price of $40 to celebrate the 40th season of Broadway in Atlanta.

Visit FoxTheatre.org for tickets and details.

Buckhead Village Festivities

The Sugar Plum Fairy Forest, Nov. 26-Dec. 31, will immerse visitors in a magical forest at The Veranda. Guests are invited to strike a pose with sugar plum ballerinas on Saturdays, beginning Nov. 27, 12-6 p.m.

Holiday Shop & Stroll features family-friendly activities, performances and treats Nov. 27-Dec. 18, 12-6 p.m.

Atlanta Ballet 2 will present a performance of selected dance numbers from contemporary and classic works on Saturday, Nov. 27, 6 p.m. This free, open-to-the public holiday performance will be alongside fire pits across from Le Bilboquet.

Stay updated at buckheadvillagedistrict.com. Season on the Square

Colony Square: Season on the Square

Skate on the Square will transform The Plaza into an 8,000-square-foot ice-skating rink Nov. 19-Jan. 17. Hours are Mondays-Fridays, 3-9 p.m.; Saturdays, 12-10 p.m.; Sundays, 12-7 p.m.; and on school holidays from 12-10 p.m. Tickets, which include skates, are $18 per adult and $14 per child (12 and under).

The North Pole, an igloo-inspired speakeasy with a special holiday cocktail menu, will be hosted by The Grove Terrace Nov. 19-Dec. 23, Thursdays-Saturdays, 4-10 p.m. Entry is first come, first served for visitors 21 or older, and capacity is limited to 50 guests at a time. There is no admission fee.

Learn more at colonysquare.com/events.

Santa at Rhodes Hall

Santa at Rhodes Hall

Skip the malls, avoid the long lines and have a memorable Santa experience for the entire family at Santa at Rhodes Hall, a holiday tradition for over 20 years. Families can relax and delight in a winter wonderland at the gorgeous “Castle on Peachtree” with enhanced safety measures in place during personal appointments with Santa. Includes 5×7 portrait with Santa.

For reservations, visit georgiatrust.org.

The St. Regis Atlanta

Tea With Santa is an annual treat that includes a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Reservations are available for select days and times Nov. 26-Dec. 24 at $65-85 per person.

The Christmas Brunch Experience 2021 features a feast, live jazz band and special appearances. Reservations for three to 22 people can be made for Christmas Day, 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. or 2:30 p.m.

Visit exploretock.com/stregisatl for details and to make reservations. Garden Lights, Holiday Nights

Atlanta Botanical Gardens

Garden Lights, Holiday Nights has added a Glowing Grove along the Flower Walk and several lighted sculptures; it will be open Nov. 13-Jan. 15, 5-10 p.m. General admission tickets start at $24.95 for adults, $21.95 for children (aged 3-12 years).

Additional holiday events include Holiday Model Trains, Nov. 13-Jan. 15, 2022, and Botanical Saint Nick, Saturdays, Nov. 27-Dec. 18.

Go to atlantabg.org for more info and tickets.

State Farm Arena

Celebration Festival is a one-night event scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4, 7 p.m., to celebrate life. Performing R&B artists include Tamar Braxton, Keith Sweat, Sheila E and Stokely.

Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Center for Puppetry Arts

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, based on the beloved TV classic, will swoop into the Center for Puppetry Arts Nov. 10-Jan. 2, Tuesdays-Sundays (except for Nov. 25 and Dec. 25). Tickets range $20-35.

Go to puppet.org for tickets and more info.

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Home Alone in Concert centers on the holiday comedy’s score composed by John Williams. It will be presented Friday-Sunday, Nov. 26-28.

Joy to the World: Christmas Benefit Concert features Irish tenor Emmet Cahill and will benefit five U.S./international ministries. The concert is set for Monday, Nov. 29, 7 p.m.

Christmas with the ASO, Dec. 9 and 11, is an evening of carols and hymns. There will be three shows: Thursday, 8 p.m., and Saturday, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Get details, pricing and tickets at aso.org.

A Christmas Carol

Alliance Theatre

A Christmas Carol, the Dickens classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and his ghostly visitors, will be staged at the Alliance Theatre Nov. 12-Dec. 24.

Visit alliancetheatre.org for info and tickets.

OutFront Theatre Company

Ginger Minj’s Winter Wonderland teams up Ginger Minj from RuPaul’s Drag Race with bestie Gidget Galore for a festive musical holiday romp on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 27-28. Tickets are $30.

The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes – Holiday Edition brings everyone’s favorite group of gals onstage for a hilarious holiday show Dec. 10-19, with tickets at $25.

Go to outfronttheatre.com for details and tickets.