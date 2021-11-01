

Riverwood baseball players are getting ready for their annual Christmas Tree fundraiser. From left, sophomores Jimmy McCabe and Luke Miller.

The baseball team at Riverwood International Charter School is gearing up for its annual fundraiser.

Continuing a 20-year tradition, the baseball team is selling Fraser Fir Christmas trees. The deadline to order is Nov. 19.

“We have many customers who have been with us for all of those twenty years,” said Riverwood Baseball Coach Trey Henson. “After a tough year last year, we are really looking forward to seeing many of those long-time customers back with us this year.”

After ordering online, customers can select their tree at the lot from Nov. 26-29. The trees are located at Riverwood, 5900 Raider Drive in Sandy Springs. Alternatively, the team can select one. Delivery is available for a fee.

The Riverwood baseball team has seen 16 visits to the state playoffs and boasts a number of alumni on college and Major League Baseball rosters, according to an announcement. For more information, email RaiderBaseballLegacy@gmail.com.