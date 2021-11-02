Courtesy MLB

The Atlanta Braves beat the Huston Astros 7-0 to win the World Series in six games.

This is the Braves first World Series win in 26 years, having last won the title way back in 1995. It’s the second championship during the team’s time in Atlanta and the fourth overall in the franchise’s history.

Jorge Soler third-inning homerun sailed out Minute Maid Park giving the Braves a three-run lead.

Danby Swanson added a two-run homer in the fifth inning to make it 5-0, while Freddie Freeman hit a double to center later in the inning to score Soler.

Freeman hit a solo home run in the seventh inning.

