Atlanta City Detention Center.

The Atlanta City Council approved legislation Monday to begin an intergovernmental agreement with Fulton County to create and establish the Center for Diversion and Services.

The center will provide care and services as an alternative to incarceration for those experiencing poverty, homelessness, substance abuse, or mental health issues.

The center, which will also be in partnership with Grady Hospital and the Policing Alternatives & Diversion Initiative (PAD), will also help reduce the overall population at the city and Fulton County jails. Read more about PAD’s work at this link.

The council also authorized the city’s chief financial officer to accept a $100,000 grant from the Georgia Power Foundation to assist with the capital costs in creating the center.

Other items adopted Monday include:

• An ordinance ratifying the mayor’s executive order directing the chief financial officer to allocate and distribute $33.5 million from the Community Benefits Funds derived from the agreement reached with the developers of Centennial Yards to support affordable housing, economic development and workforce development.

• A resolution requesting Airline Terminal Corporation increase the current minimum wage from $8.25 to $15 an hour for all airport cleaners and other contract employees at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

• An ordinance to waive the distance requirements for 1200 Mobile Street NW related to developing property within 2,000 feet of a supportive housing facility. Affordable housing units are being developed at the site with 10 units proposed to serve as long-term shelter for individuals experiencing chronic homelessness. The property is located near the Phoenix House and the City of Refuge facilities.

• A resolution expressing the intent of the council to continue making revisions where appropriate to the 2021 City of Atlanta Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP) in accordance with the rules of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs based on unprecedented feedback from Atlanta residents and Neighborhood Planning Unit (NPU) leadership. The council adopted the 2021 CDP at a special called meeting on Oct. 28.

• A resolution declaring November 2021 as Native America Heritage Month in Atlanta. This item was immediately adopted.

Items introduced to be considered in committee next week include:



• An ordinance to recognize Columbus Day as “Indigenous Peoples’ Day” in Atlanta.

• A resolution requesting the commissioner of the Atlanta Department of Transportation to conduct a traffic study on 2220 Campbellton Road and the intersection of Cascade Road SW and Spring Park Drive SW to determine the need for any safety improvements such as speed monitors.

• An ordinance to amend Chapter 10 of the City of Atlanta Code of Ordinances for clarifying revisions for issuing licenses for the sale and service of alcohol in the city, define a meeting quorum of the License Review Board, and provide minutes in accordance with the Georgia Open Meetings Act.

• A resolution authorizing the mayor or her designee to amend the cooperation agreement of each Community Improvement District to outline qualifications and performance criteria for CIDs to independently procure and manage professional and construction services necessary to advance and implement transportation infrastructure projects in the city of Atlanta that implement portions of the “One Atlanta” strategic plan.