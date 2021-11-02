Officials have stopped gas line damage that blocked traffic on Ashford Dunwoody Road on Monday night.

On Monday, Nov. 1, the Dunwoody Police Department posted on its Facebook account about a “major gas leak” at the intersection of Ashford Dunwoody Road and Meadow Lane. Later, the DPD updated the post to say the leak had been contained.

A spokesperson for Atlanta Gas Light said that the incident was not a gas leak, but rather the result of damage.

“I want to stress that this was not a gas leak, but rather a contractor unrelated to Atlanta Gas Light working at a shopping center near the intersection of Ashford Dunwoody Road and Meadow Lane damaged a natural gas line,” said Atlanta Gas Light spokesperson Robin Gray. “The safety of our employees, customers and communities is Atlanta Gas Light’s No. 1 priority, and we were able to resolve this issue safely and swiftly, without interrupting service.”

The location where the incident took place is just minutes away from the Arrive Apartments, the apartment complex where a gas leak caused an explosion in September.