Voters will head to the polls today to cast their ballots for municipal elections, including in Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Brookhaven.

In Fulton and DeKalb counties, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. But precincts in the city of Atlanta will officially close at 8 p.m.

Check your polling location here and download a sample ballot. Voters must present a photo ID at the polls.

Fulton County has a website where you can check the wait times at the polls.

Absentee ballots must be received by 7 p.m. in Fulton and DeKalb counties. Drop boxes are no longer available, so you must hand deliver them to an elections office in your county.

Still undecided on a candidate? View our election guides:

– Atlanta Mayor

– Atlanta City Council

– Sandy Springs Mayor and City Council

– Dunwoody City Council

– Brookhaven City Council

Reporter Newspapers and Atlanta Intown will provide election coverage. Visit reporternewspapers.net for live updates.

For more information, visit the Fulton or DeKalb election websites.