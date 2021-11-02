Tuesday morning, voting machines weren’t working at North Springs High School but the issue was resolved, according to a state and county officials.

Dontaye Carter, who is running for Sandy Springs mayor, said on Twitter around 10 a.m. that the machines were down at the Sandy Springs high school.

Gabriel Sterling with the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, a former Sandy Springs councilmember, responded and confirmed there was an issue.

“That is a Fulton county issue,” he said on Twitter. “They are aware…but voting continues using backup systems.”

In a phone interview, Sterling said the keys weren’t delivered to unlock the ballot marking devices.

“They have the keys now,” Sterling said around 12:30 p.m., adding that everything was operating normally. That is a Fulton county issue. They are aware…but voting continues using backup systems. — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) November 2, 2021

A Fulton County spokesperson said around 12:45 p.m. that the machines are working.

The election in Fulton is being closely watched as the State Elections Board is investigating the county for a potential takeover.