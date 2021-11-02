This post is being updated regularly with news and results. Check back often.

1:25 p.m.

The Fulton County Director of Registration & Elections Richard Barron will host two Press Briefings on Election Day. Scheduled for mid-day (2 p.m.) and following the close of all polling locations (8 p.m.), the Press Briefings will provide updates regarding the Elections Day process.

The meeting can also be viewed at:

Fulton Government YouTube: http://bit.ly/WatchFGTV

FGTV Live Stream: https://www.fultoncountyga.gov/watch-fgtv

1 p.m.

Good afternoon and welcome to Atlanta Intown and Reporter Newspapers coverage of municipal elections in our coverage areas. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back throughout the day, and especially this evening, as we post updates and results on who will be Atlanta’s next mayor and city council president and the outcome of city council and school board races.

There are likely to be runoffs due to the number of candidates vying for mayor and council. The runoff election will be held Nov. 30 for the top two candidates if no one gets more than 50 percent of the vote today.

So far, voters have seen light turnout at the polls, according to reports across social media. Polls in the City of Atlanta will remain open until 8 p.m.

If you’re still undecided about who to vote for, check out Election Guide Q&As with candidates for mayor and council.