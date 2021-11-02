This post is being updated regularly with news and results. Check back often.

2:18 p.m.

Fulton Elections Director Richard Barron at the 2 p.m. election briefing.

Fulton County Elections Director Richard Barron said during at 2 p.m. election day briefing that there have been no significant lines at polling places across Atlanta and Fulton County.

He said equipment issues at John Burdine Center in southwest Atlanta and North Springs High School in Sandy Springs were quickly resolved and voters were allowed to use emergency ballots. Barron said he believed lines at polling places would grow as voters get off work.

Barron said 74,222 Fulton residents early voted and around 4,800 of more than 6,000 absentee ballots mailed out have been returned. Atlanta voters can return absentee ballots up until 8 p.m. today to one of three offices: 130 Peachtree St SW, Suite 2186, Atlanta; 7741 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs; and 5600 Stonewall Tell Road, South Fulton.

Barron said he expected results for Atlanta’s municipal elections would start coming in around midnight, but he said a runoff election on Nov. 30 is likely.

1:25 p.m.

The Fulton County Director of Registration & Elections Richard Barron will host two Press Briefings on Election Day. Scheduled for mid-day (2 p.m.) and following the close of all polling locations (8 p.m.), the Press Briefings will provide updates regarding the Elections Day process.

The meeting can also be viewed at:

Fulton Government YouTube: http://bit.ly/WatchFGTV

FGTV Live Stream: https://www.fultoncountyga.gov/watch-fgtv

1 p.m.

Good afternoon and welcome to Atlanta Intown and Reporter Newspapers coverage of municipal elections in our coverage areas. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back throughout the day, and especially this evening, as we post updates and results on who will be Atlanta’s next mayor and city council president and the outcome of city council and school board races.

There are likely to be runoffs due to the number of candidates vying for mayor and council. The runoff election will be held Nov. 30 for the top two candidates if no one gets more than 50 percent of the vote today.

So far, voters have seen light turnout at the polls, according to reports across social media. Polls in the City of Atlanta will remain open until 8 p.m.

If you’re still undecided about who to vote for, check out Election Guide Q&As with candidates for mayor and council.