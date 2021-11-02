This post is being updated regularly with news and results. Check back often.

2:00 p.m.

Welcome to Reporter Newspapers’ coverage of the municipal elections in Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Brookhaven. Be sure to check back throughout the day as we post updates and results.

Polling locations in Fulton and DeKalb counties close at 7 p.m. tonight.

Today’s election should decide the next Sandy Springs mayor and city council, along with three city council seats in Dunwoody and two city council seats in Brookhaven.

There could potentially be a runoff for two Sandy Springs council districts if the top two candidates do not get more than 50 percent of the vote today. The runoff election is set for Nov. 30.

If you are still undecided about your candidate, view our Election Guides: