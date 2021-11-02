This post is being updated regularly with news and results. Check back often.

2:25 p.m. – Sandy Springs

North Springs High School in Sandy Springs was one of just two polling locations in Fulton County that had issues with its voting machines, said Elections Director Richard Barron at a 2 p.m. press conference.

“This is related to a poll technician issue,” he said. “The managers followed proper procedures, allowed voters to use emergency ballots or provisional ballots while equipment issues were resolved.”

Fulton Elections Director Richard Barron at the 2 p.m. election briefing.

There are more than 2,000 poll workers in the field, Barron said. “Voting began on time at all locations, and there have been no significant lines.”

He said that voter turnout has been steady, but light. “We often see a peak in the evening hours.”

There were 24 early voting locations, with a total of 74,220 votes cast. That’s a much larger turnout for early voting than in the 2017 election, Barron said.

The county issued 7,365 absentee ballots, and as of yesterday, more than 4,800 of those had been received, he said.

Barron expects election results by 11 p.m. for the precincts outside of Atlanta.

2:00 p.m.

Welcome to Reporter Newspapers’ coverage of the municipal elections in Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Brookhaven. Be sure to check back throughout the day as we post updates and results.

Polling locations in Fulton and DeKalb counties close at 7 p.m. tonight.

Today’s election should decide the next Sandy Springs mayor and city council, along with three city council seats in Dunwoody and two city council seats in Brookhaven.

There could potentially be a runoff for two Sandy Springs council districts if the top two candidates do not get more than 50 percent of the vote today. The runoff election is set for Nov. 30.

If you are still undecided about your candidate, view our Election Guides: