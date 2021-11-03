Catherine Lautenbacher will serve as the District 1 council member for the Dunwoody City Council, according to unofficial election results.

Lautenbacher won about 53.6% of the votes, edging out challenger Terry Nall’s 46.17%. These results are still unofficial, and DeKalb County has not announced when they will be certified.

Catherine Lautenbacher, council member for Dunwoody’s District 1.

Lautenbacher has served as the program director for Leadership Sandy Springs and is a 21-year resident of Dunwoody. She also previously served as board president for the Dunwoody Nature Center and is board member for Discover Dunwoody, the city’s tourism organization.

Lautenbacher previously stated that her biggest priorities for the district are energizing local businesses and community leadership.