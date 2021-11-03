Felicia Moore and Andre Dickens

The runoff ballot is going to be more full than usual as 10 races head for another showdown on Nov. 30.

Early and absentee voting dates will be announced after Nov. 8, which is the date the election will be certified.

Be sure to check our election night post here to see the other winners and losers, and you can also check all the results at the Fulton and DeKalb election sites.

Please note that vote counts posted here are not final until certified by the Fulton and DeKalb board of elections.

Atlanta Mayor

The biggest surprise of the night was surely the race for Atlanta mayor, which saw Andre Dickens best frontrunner Kasim Reed by 600 votes to enter a runoff with top vote-getter Felicia Moore. Dickens got his lead thanks to a clutch of late votes counted in DeKalb.

Moore: 39,202

Dickens: 22,153

Reed: 21,541

Out of the other 11 candidates, no one cracked double-digit percentage leads. Sharon Gay (6,578) and Antonio Brown (4,544) were the distant third and fourth runners-up.

Atlanta City Council President

Doug Shipman (27,562) gained his lead early in the evening, but it was clear he would face Natalyn Archibong or Courtney English in a runoff. English (22,400) surged ahead, but Archibong (24,923) bested him in the early morning hours.

Atlanta City Council Post 3 At-Large

Keisha Sean Waites (23,696) and Jacki Labat (19,849) fended off three other contenders to advance to the runoff.

Atlanta City Council District 1

Jason Winston (1,960) will face Nathan Clubb (1,835).

Atlanta City Council District 3

Byron Amos (1,093) and Erika Estrada (843) will have a rematch.

Atlanta City Council District 4

Incumbent Cleta Winslow (1,474) will square off against Jason Dozier (1,377).

Atlanta City Council District 5

Liliana Bakhtiari (5,314) appeared to have won the race outright, but by morning, Mandy Mahoney (1,894 had captured additional votes from DeKalb to put the two in a runoff.

Atlanta City Council District 12

Incumbent Joyce Sheperd (2,120) will meet Antonio Lewis (2,073) on Nov. 30.

Atlanta School Board District 2

Incumbent Aretta Baldon (3,468) will face Keisha Carey (2,129).

Atlanta School Board District 7 At-Large

Tamara Jones (30,112) will be matched against Kanesha Venning (15,271).