Work crews demolished the fire-damaged Krispy Kreme on Ponce de Leon Avenue on Wednesday, but doughnut fans can rejoice: a pop-up shop will open on the site in December.

Originally damaged in an arson attack (which remains unsolved) in February, the building suffered even more damage in July during a second fire.

The Krispy Kreme served up doughnuts “Hot Now” at the location for nearly 60 years.

Owned by Shaquille O’Neal, the legendary basketball player and entrepreneur has pledged to rebuild the shop, which is expected open sometime in 2022.

Elements of the original building and the iconic sign will be retained for the rebuilt location.

But fans won’t have to wait until next year to get their glazed fix: Krispy Kreme announced it will open a pop-up shop on the site in December. Dates and times will be announced soon.