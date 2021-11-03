John Funny will serve as the District 4 council member for the Brookhaven City Council, according to unofficial election results.

Funny won about 80% of the votes compared to challenger Dale Boone’s 19.52%, and maintained a large lead throughout election night. These results are still unofficial, and DeKalb County has not announced when they will be certified.

Funny previously served as the chairman for Brookhaven’s Social Justice, Race, and Equity Commission as well as on the city’s Planning Commission. He previously stated his four priorities for the city include “transportation, smart growth and affordable housing, public safety, and greenspace.”