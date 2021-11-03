John Park will once again serve as the District 2 council member for the Brookhaven City Council, according to unofficial election results.

John Park, council member for Brookhaven’s District 2.

Park won about 64.4% of the votes compared to challenger Katie Dunagan’s 35.23%. These results are still unofficial, and DeKalb County has not announced when they will be certified.

Park won a special election for the council seat in 2014, and a full term in 2017. Park previously stated that he believes the biggest issues facing Brookhaven’s District 2 are stormwater, connectivity, and managing the city’s growth.