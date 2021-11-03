Schools across metro Atlanta will close Friday for a cross-city parade celebrating the Atlanta Braves’ historic World Series win.

Atlanta, Fulton, Cobb and Marietta school systems all announced school holidays on Friday.

“Due to the logistical challenges associated with the anticipated traffic, road closures and crowds expected throughout metro Atlanta … APS will observe a district holiday and be closed on Friday,” Atlanta Public Schools said on Twitter. “APS shares in the excitement of the World Series victory by our Atlanta Braves and congratulates the entire organization for a fantastic and historic season!”

Due to the logistical challenges associated with the anticipated traffic, road closures and crowds expected throughout metro Atlanta for the parade honoring our World Series Champion @Braves, APS will observe a district holiday and be closed on Friday, November 5.

Fulton County Schools superintendent Mike Looney said on Twitter that “we anticipate a large number of staff and studentss will participate and be absent, which could lead to a disruption in learning on a broad scale.”

Therefore the school district is closing Friday, Looney said, with no expectation for makeup work or remote learning.

Cobb County Schools and Marietta City Schools also announced they would be closed Friday, with the Marietta school district saying “we will be unable to fully staff our schools.”

Due to closures in other districts, MCS will be closed this Friday, Nov. 5, as we will be unable to fully staff our schools. All schools, offices, and BSP/ASP will be closed and staff are not expected to report. Friday evening athletic competitions will take place as scheduled.

The parade will begin at noon Friday at Centennial Olympic Park along Marietta Street in Downtown, before making its way to Peachtree Street. From there, the parade will continue up Peachtree to 10th Street before hitting the interstate and heading to Truist Park in Cobb County.

The Cobb Department of Transportation tweeted about major traffic impacts to Cobb Parkway, from Riverwood Parkway to Battery Avenue. "Please plan accordingly." Braves parade will be on Friday (11/5) starting in Atl and ending in Cobb. Major impacts to traffic & bus service anticipated. Known areas of impact include Cobb Pkwy (Riverwood Pkwy to Battery Ave) & cross streets. Please plan accordingly. Details will be shared as available.

Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves beat the Houston Astros 7-0 to win the World Series in six games. It was the Braves’ first World Series win in 26 years, having last scored the title way back in 1995. It’s the second championship during the team’s time in Atlanta and the fourth overall in the franchise’s history.