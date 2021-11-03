Rob Price will serve as the District 2 council member for the Dunwoody City Council, according to unofficial election results.

Price won about 58.2% of the votes, edging out incumbent Jim Riticher, who received 41.46%. These results are still unofficial, and DeKalb County has not announced when they will be certified.

Price is a 21-year Dunwoody resident who previously served on the city’s Planning Commission. He previously stated his biggest priorities for the district are city growth, transportation, parks, and culture.