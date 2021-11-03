Rob Price will serve as the District 2 council member for the Dunwoody City Council, according to unofficial election results.

Rob Price, the council member for Dunwoody District 2.

Price won about 58.2% of the votes, edging out incumbent Jim Riticher, who received 41.46%. These results are still unofficial, and DeKalb County has not announced when they will be certified. 

Price is a 21-year Dunwoody resident who previously served on the city’s Planning Commission. He previously stated his biggest priorities for the district are city growth, transportation, parks, and culture.  

Sammie Purcell

Sammie Purcell is a staff writer for Reporter Newspapers.