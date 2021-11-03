Mayor Rusty Paul at City Springs. (Evelyn Andrews)

Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul will serve a third term, according to unofficial election returns.

Paul won almost 70% of votes over challenger Dontaye Carter, maintaining a lead throughout election night. Fulton County expects to certify the results on Monday, Elections Director Richard Barron said yesterday.

Sandy Springs Race Candidate % of Vote # of Votes Mayor Dontaye Carter 31.07% 5,361 Mayor Rusty Paul (I)* 68.93% 11,893 * Projected Winner



Late Tuesday night, Paul said he was watching the World Series and hoping for a “double win” and that’s what he got.

“It looks like it’s been an overwhelming response by voters,” Paul said. “My goal is to continue to try and make Sandy Springs the city we’ve always aspired for it to be.”

Paul has long had influence in Sandy Springs. He was elected to the founding city council when Sandy Springs incorporated in 2005.

Under his leadership, City Springs, Sandy Springs’ transformative town center project, opened in 2018. Paul recently shared the hope is to expand City Springs by at least one block.

Paul has said his priorities include public safety and neighborhood protections.

“Public safety is priority one,” he said earlier this fall. “Crime is up around us and, while some has bled into our area, Money Magazine and Safewise both named Sandy Springs among the safest cities in Georgia. We must keep it that way by providing our first responders with all needed resources to keep us safe.”