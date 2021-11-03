Tom Lambert will once again serve as the District 3 council member for the Dunwoody City Council, according to unofficial election results.

Tom Lambert, council member for Dunwoody’s District 3.

Lambert won about 68% of the votes compared to challenger Brian Sims, who won 31.38%. These results are still unofficial, and DeKalb County has not announced when they will be certified.

Lambert previously served as the vice-chair of the Dunwoody Sustainability Commission,and was originally elected to the City Council in 2017. He previously stated he believes the biggest priorities for the district are trail connectivity, park improvements, and placemaking.