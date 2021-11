World War II veteran Frank Daily will discuss his war service during a talk at The Mansions of Alpharetta Senior Independent Living on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. His talk begins at 3:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Daily, who’s 101 and lives at The Mansions, took part in five military missions, according to a press release from the facility.

If you are interested in attending, RSVP to 470-839-4642.