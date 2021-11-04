Fetch Park, an off-leash dog park bar, is eyeing a December opening in Buckhead, according to an announcement.

It’s coming to Buckhead Village, the upscale project Atlanta developer Jamestown acquired in 2019 and is remaking with new tenants and community events. The dog park bar will be located at the corner of Buckhead Avenue and North Fulton Drive.

Fetch Park features a green space with a durable turf for dogs, seating, cooling stations, a bath area and outdoor TVs. The new Buckhead location will have a vintage Airstream transformed into a bar with beer, wine and spirits, along with coffee.

“A nod to founder Stephen Ochs’ baseball past, the design of the park will resemble an old school minor league baseball field with murals, concessions at the Airstream, fences enclosing the space and illuminated signage,” says an announcement.

The location will have regular events including live music, trivia and stand-up comedy.

Fetch Park requires pups have a membership to play. Dogs have to be up-to-date on vaccinations and spayed or neutered if older than eight months.

Ochs founded the concept in 2018. Fetch Park’s first location is in Old Fourth Ward. Another location recently opened in Columbus, Ga., with more planned in Alpharetta, West Midtown and Nashville.