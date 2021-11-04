Kasim Reed

Kasim Reed has conceded in the mayoral race as vote counts show him just over 600 votes behind second-place finisher Andre Dickens.

Dickens and Felicia Moore will spend the next four weeks campaigning ahead of the Nov. 30 runoff vote.

Here is Reed’s concession statement in full:

“When I declared my candidacy for Mayor in June, I had one goal: to restore safety in every neighborhood across our city. Like many others, I witnessed the tapestry of diverse communities that make up our city be torn apart by surging levels of violent crime. I ran to ensure that our city could restore its reputation as the economic and cultural engine of the Southeast, where opportunity thrives and everyone has a shot at realizing their dreams. A city where every voice is heard and where everyone feels safe, no matter their zip code. I want to extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to every member of my campaign, every volunteer and every supporter who believed in my leadership and vision for this city. Although my campaign was unsuccessful, I still believe our city’s future is brightest as one that is united. I also want to congratulate both Council President Felicia Moore and Council Member Andre Dickens. As the race moves forward in a run-off, I will continue to work on behalf of the city that I love to ensure that we remain that shining city on a hill. Thank you, Atlanta.

Despite celebrity endorsements, glittering fundraisers, and high-profile campaign, Reed was dogged by allegations of corruption from his previous two terms as mayor. He was even criticized by the Atlanta chapter of the NAACP for his track record while in office.

Reed focused his campaign on solving the city’s crime wave pledging to hire 750 officers and even secured the endorsement of the city’s police union, but in a crowded field of 14 candidates, his promise wasn’t enough to secure enough votes to put him in the runoff.