Demolition work is set to begin the week of Nov. 8 to replace the fire-damaged bridge on Cheshire Bridge Road. (Courtesy Google Maps)

Demolition crews will begin removing the fire-damaged bridge over South Fork Peachtree Creek on Cheshire Bridge Road the week of Nov. 8.

The City of Atlanta Department of Transportation (ATLDOT) announced in a press release on Thursday that utility relocation work is complete on the bridge, clearing the way for demolition work to begin.

The bridge was closed to traffic after a fire severely compromised its safety in early August, which has wreaked havoc on local businesses, delays in deliveries of mail and goods, and caused headaches for residents.

According to the ATLDOT, a demolition contractor was selected in late September and vendors have been working to move power, water, gas, cable and phone lines off the bridge and around the construction zone.

Final preparations are scheduled to be completed by Sunday, Nov. 7. Investigative demolition work—as well as bridge sidewalk and overhang removal—will then take place, with major demolition scheduled to begin later in the week.

“We are grateful for the patience and continued support of the local community in the face of the tremendous inconvenience caused by the Cheshire Bridge closure,” said ATLDOT Commissioner Josh Rowan. “Issues encountered during the utility relocation process have delayed the start of demolition, but work should progress well from this point.”

The designated contractor will work seven days a week on a 24-hour-a-day schedule to complete the demolition. This aggressive schedule will ensure the safety of the public, while preparing the bridge for construction in 2022.

“We are currently preparing a bid package for design and construction and expect to have a contractor on board soon after demolition is complete,” Rowan said. “We remain committed to getting the bridge demolished and replaced as safely and quickly as possible.”