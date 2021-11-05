The shuttered Ramada Plaza hotel on Capitol Avenue in Summerhill is set for conversion into a mixed-use apartment complex.

According to Biznow, Pellerin Real Estate filed for a construction permit with the city on Oct. 29 to start construction on the adaptive reuse of the old 375-room hotel at 450 Capitol Ave.

Pellerin plans to convert the property into 249 micro-unit apartments – including some as small as 330 square=feet – and a 13,000 square feet of ground floor space, for a food hall and co-working space.

The hotel property was once a favorite with Atlanta Braves fans at the old Fulton County Stadium and Turner Field, those in town for business at the State Capitol, and conventioneers.

Once renovated, the mixed-use development’s proximity will be a quick walk to Georgia State University’s stadium and under-construction Convocation Center, as well as the shops and restaurants of Summerhill.