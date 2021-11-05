Arrest warrants were issued against three suspects in connection with the shooting of a 29-year-old outside the Venetian Bar and Grill on Oct. 30.

Sandy Springs Police detectives issued the warrants for Votino Kapri Poon, 36; Keith Lenard Black, 30; and Ryan Armonti Johnson, 27.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous, Sandy Springs Police spokesperson Sgt. Salvador Ortega said. Their whereabouts are unknown.

Police were called to the scene at 8290 Roswell Road just after 2 a.m. on Oct. 30 after multiple calls of gunshots outside the business. When the officers were enroute, the call was upgraded to a person shot. Upon arrival, they started first aid on the victim until emergency medical personnel arrived. The victim remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

The incident began with a dispute between two patrons inside the Venetian Bar and Grill, which continued outside.

Anyone with information about the location of any of these suspects is asked to call 911 immediately or contact Detective Tomlin, 770-551-3321 or ITomlin@SandySpringsGa.Gov.