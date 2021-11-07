Paolo’s Gelato

Paolo’s Gelato in Virginia-Highland is closing its shop in Virginia-Highland for the winter. A spokesman said the shop, a staple in the neighborhood for more than 20 years, would likely reopen in March. In the meantime, owner Paolo Dalla Zorzo will be focusing on his Little Taste of Italy Food Truck and busy catering partnership, Atlanta Dessert Catering, with Alessia Lacco and Sofia Arango. But if you have a hankering for gelato during the break, you can order a batch for pickup through the catering service.

Docent x CB on the Eastside Trail

Docent Coffee has teamed up with Chef Kevin Gillespie’s Cold Beer to create a walk-up coffee shop, DOCENT x CB, on the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail, 670 DeKalb Ave. Occupying Cold Beer’s existing walk-up bar area, the new concept will serve Docent’s full coffee and tea program as well as a curated menu of grab ‘n go breakfast and lunch fare crafted by Gillespie and his team. The shop will be open Wednesday-Friday 7 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Wild Heaven Beer has teamed up with Atlanta-based strategic content creators, The Cork Bros, for a unique beer collaboration called DoppelDiggity Doppelbock. A German-style Doppelbock made with a traditional Ghanaian street food called ‘Kelewele’ – fried super-ripe plantain with strong flavors of cloves, ginger, and African spices – DoppelDiggity marks the first collaboration between the two entities.

Rowdy Tiger Rooftop has reopened atop the Renaissance Atlanta Midtown featuring panoramic views, firepit seating, outdoor games, an Instagram-worthy mural and more. Visit rowdytigeratlanta.com for more.

Slutty Vegan, the Atlanta-based vegan burger joint, has launched Slutty Vegan CBD Gummies. Sold at the Edgewood and Jonesboro locations and through Slutty Vegan’s online shop, the vegan gummies are available in two flavors – Mango Margarita and Piña Colada – and contain 10mg of CBD per piece.

BRASH Coffee Roasters has stationed the BRASH Beast – a 1968 Citroën converted into a full-service, high-tech coffee truck – at The Veranda, located at the corner of Bolling Way and Buckhead Avenue in Buckhead Village. The Beast is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends. The truck functions as a fully operational café, serving a wide variety of coffee including drip and espresso, BRASH Nitro and Flash Brew coffee.

Eshoj Petersen has joined Wylie Hotel as head chef of Mrs. P’s Bar & Kitchen. Originally from the U.S. Virgin Islands, Petersen has over 10 years of culinary experience in Atlanta. Most recently, Petersen served as the sous-chef at Tribeca Restaurant in Buckhead.