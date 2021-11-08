Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced on social media Monday night that she has lifted the indoor mask mandate and that Atlanta is “officially in the Green Zone” for COVID-19.

Bottoms re-instituted the mask mandate in July for private businesses and restaurants as the delta variant began to surge.

While the mandate is lifted for businesses, it’s still in effect at all city facilities.

Part of the city’s color-coded pandemic guidelines, the “Green Zone” means new COVID cases average between 20 and 75, hospitalizations average between 50 and 200 and test positivity is 1% to 5% over a 10-day period.