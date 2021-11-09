A draft of the DeKalb County School District’s plan for better school facilities is expected to be available in December.

The Comprehensive Master Plan process began in August of 2020 as an effort to update school buildings and prevent overcrowding. The school district held public meetings about the creation of the master plan earlier this year and also released preliminary suitability and facility scores for schools throughout the district, including those that serve Dunwoody and Brookhaven.

The Comprehensive Master Plan is ​​partly intended to help develop priorities for the school district’s Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or E-SPLOST, project list. DeKalb County residents voted to renew E-SPLOST with an 81% approval vote on Nov. 2. This is the sixth E-SPLOST continuation for the DeKalb County School District. It will run from June 2022 to June 2027.

During a press conference on Nov. 8, DeKalb County School District Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris said that the next step for E-SPLOST projects is for the Board of Education to approve a final project list and budget.

“In December, a recommended draft E-SPLOST VI project list will be presented to the public as part of our draft Comprehensive Master Plan,” Watson-Harris said. “The Board will vote on E-SPLOST VI projects and budget in the spring of 2022.”

Watson-Harris said once the project list is approved, project work would be expected to begin in the fall of 2022.

The press conference can be viewed in full on the school district’s YouTube page.