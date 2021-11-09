The Dunwoody City Council has approved an ordinance that would make certain parts of the Perimeter Mall area open-container.

The Perimeter Entertainment District, which would allow for people to take alcoholic beverages from one area of the property to another, would cover the entirety of Perimeter Mall, along with an adjacent hotel and corporate office building. Alcoholic beverages would not be allowed inside the mall itself.

A map of the Perimeter Entertainment District showing the new additions.

When the council first saw this item at its Oct. 25 meeting, council members expressed an interest in having the district directly connect to the two entertainment districts that surround it. The Perimeter district is meant to serve as a link between the Ashford Lane Entertainment District, which sits to the north, and the High Street Entertainment District, which sits to the south. The council created three entertainment districts in 2020 and 2021: Dunwoody Village, Ashford Lane, and the not-yet-opened High Street.

The newly approved Perimeter Entertainment District now includes two crosswalks moving north across Perimeter Center West, and also includes the area surrounding the Dunwoody MARTA Station at the southwest corner of the mall. The MARTA station itself will not be included in the entertainment district.

One of the additional crosswalks is labeled “Red Pepper Entertainment District” in city documents. A spokesperson for the city said that does not refer to a separate entertainment district, and that the city just used that name to denote that something additional has been added. The name refers to Red Pepper Taqueria, a new restaurant expected to open soon on Ashford Dunwoody Road.