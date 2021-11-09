Lighting of Macy’s Great Tree at Lenox Square.

You’ll likely have to watch the 74th annual lighting of Macy’s Atlanta Great Tree on television.

The holiday tradition at Lenox Square mall, which once drew thousands of people, is a private, invite-only event again this year. Media is invited, but the public isn’t.

Macy’s said it is to “prevent crowds at this unique time,” according to an announcement.

The tree that sits atop Macy’s at the upscale Buckhead mall features 45,000 multi-color lights. It will shine from Nov. 18 to Jan. 1, 2022.

At a Nov. 18 private event, 5-year-old Autumn, who is diagnosed with leukemia and just finished treatment at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, will help push the button and illuminate the 56-foot tree. Macy’s said it will also donate $20,000 to Children’s.