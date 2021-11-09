Atlanta Police Homicide Investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects who shot and killed a man in the SkyHouse apartment’s parking garage in Midtown on Monday night.

Officers responded to the apartment complex at 1080 West Peachtree just after 10 p.m. where they found Keith Flanigan, 26, shot multiple times and dead at the scene.

Investigators have released surveillance footage that show four suspects and a vehicle related to the case. Police called the homicide an “isolated incident” and the victim targeted by the assailants.

According to police, Flanigan was rushed by the suspects when he stepped out of an elevator. They took his backpack and shot him.

An hour prior to the shooting, surveillance cameras captured a dark-colored vehicle pull into an adjacent parking lot. The suspects waited for Flanigan to arrive in his Jeep then got out of their vehicle and surrounded the elevator until he stepped off.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

According to a report at the AJC, this is the second homicide Atlanta Police are investigating in 24 hours.

Early Monday morning, a man was found with dead with a gunshot wound at a home in the Oakland City neighborhood. The victim has not been identified.

Those two shootings put the city’s homicide rate at 140 for the year.