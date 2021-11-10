The Midtown Development Review Committee got its first look at a mixed-use project that could become Atlanta’s fifth tallest building.

The 61-story tower proposed for 1072 West Peachtree St., currently the site of a U.S. Post Office branch, would rise 733 feet – taller than the Westin Peachtree Plaza in Downtown and almost as tall at the nearby Bank of America tower. Check out the renderings in the slideshow above.

The Midtown Development Review Committee (DRC) met virtually on Nov. 9 to hear the proposal from Rockefeller Group and architect TVS Design.

The tower project includes 350 apartments and 212,000 square feet of office above a parking podium with 6,600 square feet of ground-floor retail.

The DRC asked for more detail about the retail space, storefront facades, and parking deck, as well as made recommendations on modifying the streetscape along both 12th St. and West Peachtree Street.

Renderings of Status Midtown.

The DRC also heard a proposal from Trammell Crow, Duda Paine and HGOR for a project called Stratus Midtown, located along 10th Street, Crescent Avenue, and Peachtree Place.

The 30-story building would have 464,000 square feet of office above a parking podium. At street level, there would be 8,900 square feet of retail along 10th Street, a 2,200 square-foot multi-purpose room facing Crescent Avenue, and a 2,100 square-foot café facing Peachtree Place.

As part of the project, Crescent Avenue would be modified into a pedestrian-friendly shared street in partnership with the Atlanta History Center’s Margaret Mitchell House.

The DRC recommended providing alternative street lighting and landscaping plans for Crescent Avenue, expanding the café space, and to reconsider parking deck facades with design cues from nearby historic buildings