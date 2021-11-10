Construction on the Murphey Candler Park pool parking lot will begin in full shortly after the new year.

The Brookhaven City Council approved a $629,380 construction contract with Woodwind Construction Company for the pool during its Nov. 9 meeting. The pool parking lot is one of the many projects slated for Murphey Candler Park that are part of the city’s $40 million park bond, which passed in 2018.

Parks and Recreation Director Brian Borden said Woodwind has done work with the city before, notably a parking lot for the Lynwood Recreation Center and a football parking lot at Murphey Candler Park.

Parks Bond Program Manager Lee Croy said the contract is set up for a 100-day construction period, and that because of the timeline of the project, construction might overlap with the start of spring baseball at the park in 2022.

“I would expect to see a little bit of action before the end of the year, with most of the construction being done right after the beginning of the year,” Croy said.