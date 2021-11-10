The Dunwoody City Council approved a roughly $1.6 million contract for the construction of a 12-foot shared-use path on Winters Chapel Road at its Nov. 8 meeting.

The contract is with Wilson Construction and covers Phase 1 of the path, which is part of 2015’s Peachtree Corners – Dunwoody Winters Chapel Road Area Study.

Public Works Director Michael Smith said while the contract amount has stayed the same since the council last viewed the item on Oct. 25, the city has increased the contingency amount to allow for a rapid flashing beacon and a crosswalk at a synagogue called Congregation Beth Shalom south of Fontainebleau Drive. The contingency amount increased from $165,000 to $200,000.

Construction is not expected to begin until late in 2022.